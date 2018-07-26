Cleaner killed after garbage truck flips

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s PR and media department said an Asian was killed and two others were injured when the garbage truck they worked on met an accident and flipped in Daher.

Woman injured in blaze

A fire broke out in a building in Hawally, said security sources, noting that on arriving at the scene, firemen evacuated the entire building and started fighting the fire in a fifth-floor apartment. They rescued an 18-year-old Arab expatriate woman, who was immediately rushed to Mubarak Hospital’s ICU after inhaling a large quantity of smoke. The sources added the girl is in critical condition.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun