Clean up campaign

KUWAIT: The Municipality’s Public Relations Department said Director of Cleanliness and Road Occupancy in Hawally Saad Al-Jalawy issued instructions to cleaning companies contracted by the municipality to send 30 workers to clean clumps of oil, starting with the Balajat beach to the Bidaa coastline. He said the campaign resulted in collecting 100 bags.

Entry visa forger

Residency detectives arrested a swindler and entry visa forger. Detectives learned about a citizen conning expats by forging visas and charging them money. The suspect was arrested red-handed with a visa containing incorrect information.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun