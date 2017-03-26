Citizen demands compensation for vehicle damaged by rain

Proposal to allocate site for food bank

KUWAIT: A female citizen yesterday filed the first compensation claim case only 48 hours after heavy rainfall submerged many vehicles around Kuwait. In his argument, the citizen’s lawyer Mohammed Khoraibot said his client had been through indescribable suffering because of the disaster, saying that she almost lost her life. Khoraibot demanded financial compensation for his client for her brand new luxury vehicle that she had bought only two weeks earlier.

Food Bank

Municipal Council member Ali Al-Moussa yesterday proposed allocating a special site to be used as the headquarters of the ‘Kuwait Food Bank’ at the nongovernmental organizations site in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh. Notably, the food bank was founded upon instructions from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the aim of boosting public awareness of the importance of food, encouraging voluntary work, improving charity work and professionalism and taking part in aid campaigns in famine and war-stricken spots worldwide.

Youth project

The Secretariat General of the Supreme Council of Planning and Development Council’s signed the youth project agreement yesterday with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) yesterday, in presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan. The agreement was signed by the council’s Secretary General Khaled Mahdi and UNDP’s Resident Representative in Kuwait Zineb Benjelloun. Commenting on the agreement, minister Roudhan said that it comes within the development plan strategy of investing in youth potentials. Roudhan highlighted that there is a global concern in investing in youth potentials and minds and providing the best working environments for them.

Case adjourned

The court of cassation yesterday adjourned the ‘Abdali cell’ case in which 24 citizens and an Iranian are facing charges of colluding with Iran and Hezbollah and possessing explosives till May 14 to issue its verdict. The public prosecution demanded strict penal measures for all the accused. In a different case, the court of cassation rejected a contest filed by a Qatari man sentenced to seven years with labor for blasphemy. Notably, the defendant had been arrested by Qatari security authorities and handed over to Kuwait.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi