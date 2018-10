Citations issued in crackdown against roaming vendors

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality roaming vendors’ follow-up department in Farwaniya carried out a campaign against street markets in Hasawi. The campaign resulted in issuing five citations for roaming vendors and removing three truckloads of vegetables, fruits, used clothes and woodworks to be sent for incineration. Meanwhile, a campaign in Riggae resulted in issuing eight citations for using open areas without a license.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun