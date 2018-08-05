Child’s play leads to attempted murder

KUWAIT: A fight between children in Dhaher almost led to the killing of one parent, who received a bullet in his left foot as two more bullets missed him. The deputy attorney general ordered the case be considered as that of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Interior ministry records revealed the fugitive suspect has a criminal record, and detectives are working on his arrest.

Physical assault

A bedoon man complained to police against two Afghan mechanics who beat him when he did not like the way they repaired his car, as they repaired the engine and damaged something else. The victim asked the mechanics to repair the damage but they refused. When he refused to pay, they beat him up. Separately, a citizen accused his neighbors of beating and insulting him in front of his house. A security source said the citizen handed them a medical report stating that he sustained various bruises and grazes. Police are looking for two brothers. Meanwhile, Ahmadi police are looking for two citizens who beat a bedoon with a steel pipe and broke his nose at the camel stables. They also beat and kicked him to settle a score with him. The victim gave the police details of the suspects. The prosecutor considered the case a felony and police are looking for the suspects.

Fight

Abu Halifa detectives are looking for five persons following a fight with two brothers in a park. The brothers were beaten badly and knives were pulled in their faces. The brothers were stopped by the five for no apparent reason. They attempted to avoid them, but the five started beating them with sharp objects and sticks – they then escaped.

Robbery

A man claiming to be a detective robbed an Indian mandoob (representative) of a mobile electronic payment device and a wallet containing KD 350 after beating him in Jahra. The fake detective told the Indian he was a policeman, and when the victim attempted to fend him off, he beat him before escaping in an SUV. Detectives are working on the case. – Translated from the Arabic press