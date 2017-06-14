Children age 6 and 4 left alone in Khaitan flat – Parents left for their home country

KUWAIT: A couple left their two children aged six and four in their Khaitan flat for no apparent reason, as Farwaniya security authorities handed them to their grandfather. The couple will be charged with negligence as they locked their two children inside the apartment and left for their home country. An Egyptian man had told police that his son and daughter-in-law disappeared two days earlier, so policemen went with him to the couple’s residence and found the door locked with the children inside. The grandfather broke the door open and found the children who were very scared. Investigations are ongoing.

Fraud

Three Kuwaiti girls in their early thirties formed a gang, stole civil IDs, changed their appearance to match with the civil ID photos, and then visited telecom and electronics companies to get buy smart phones and video game devices then sold them, leaving the real ID holders in debt. Detectives received 17 cases from the original ID holders, and began their investigations. They followed the girls’ activities which led them to car rental agencies where they reviewed the tapes to identify the girls. Two were arrested, and police are looking for their third partner. – Translated from the Arabic press