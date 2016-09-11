Child rapist arrested

KUWAIT: An Asian man reported that on returning home in Farwaniya, he saw his five-year-old daughter leaving his Asian neighbor’s room. He added that the girl told him the neighbor lured her into the room where he undressed and raped her. After arresting the suspect and confronting him with the girl’s testimony, and on seeing his hands’ marks on her body, the suspect confessed.

Home robbery

A citizen reported that an unidentified robber stole KD 4,000 in cash from his house, said security sources. The citizen, who had been preparing to spend the Eid vacation abroad with his wife, went shopping before the trip and on returning home, found that the money was missing. Rumaithiya police examined the house and further investigations are in progress.

Smuggling foiled

A citizen was arrested at Kuwait International Airport on returning from Amsterdam with a packet of hashish joints, said security sources. Case papers indicate that customs officers suspected the citizen while he was waiting for his luggage, and on asking him where he was coming from, the man appeared nervous. He was thus subjected to a thorough search and the drugs were found. The man said that he brought them for his own use. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.

Threats

A female citizen reported receiving threats on her mobile phone, said security sources. The woman accused her ex-husband’s family, who are currently abroad on vacation, noting that the messages were sent through international numbers. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Suicide claims

An Asian man was rushed to Adan Hospital in critical condition, said security sources, noting that those who brought him claimed that the man tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach. The sources added that detectives are waiting for forensic reports to determine the substance used and find whether the man willingly drank it to commit suicide or was forced to do so.

Man mugged

A Bangladeshi man reported that two unidentified people assaulted and robbed him in Taima in Jahra, said security sources. The man added that the suspects stole his mobile phone and KD 1,500 he had on him.

Beggar caught

A Syrian woman was arrested while begging, said security sources, noting that the woman was immediately referred for deportation. – Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa