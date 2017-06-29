Charred body found; Husband dupes wife for KD 20,000

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives are investigating the case of charred body of a citizen whose body was found near his car. Police received a call about the body behind Nuwaiseeb gas station. The body of the young man was found 200 meters away from his car. Detectives are investigating whether it is a murder case. In another development, detectives and forensics are investigating the death of a Gulf national whose body was found in Salmi desert. Illicit drug ‘chemical’ was also found in his possession. Farm guards informed the police about the body.

Fake police officers

Detectives are looking for three persons who stole the car of an Indian man. The Indian sought the help of police after he was attacked by thieves who claimed to be police officers.

Husband dupes wife

A Kuwaiti took KD 20,000 from his wife to buy a chalet in Khairan area, but he instead rented a flat in Nugra area where he housed his Asian girlfriends. The woman suspected something fishy and then decided to follow her husband to a building in Nugra. She asked the ‘haris’ about her husband, and learned that he rented an apartment there where he spends time with his Asian lovers. The husband later confessed.—Al Rai