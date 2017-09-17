Central Tenders Committee approves Fourth Ring Road development project

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) received approval from the Central Tenders Committee recently on a project to develop the Fourth Ring Road, one of the busiest main roads in the country. The project includes reconstructing a five kilometers long leg of the road between the UN roundabout and the road’s junction with the airport road, said informed sources, noting that the project’s total cost would be KD 4,304,000 and that it would be executed in 27 months. Another project to develop Fahaheel expressway in 24 months with a total cost of KD 1,889,000 was approved, in addition to another project to build, develop and maintain intersections serving Al-Metlaa city with a total cost of KD 5,409,000, the sources added.

Medicine prices

Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said that the total number of complaints filed by ministry employees and doctors against leading positions’ appointment decisions was only 50. Separately, Harbi denied reports suggesting that the ministry intends to increase the prices of some medications by 45 percent, and stressed that the prices of 1,043 medicines had already been reduced according to a list published in the official gazette on June 21, 2017 in relation to implementing the GCC unified medicine pricing.

Scholarships

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammed Al-Fares stressed that a five-year plan was in effect with regards to linking scholarship to labor market needs as specified by the Central Service Commission (CSC). He added that all scholarships to study mechanical engineering would be stopped because such studies are available in local universities. Speaking to reporters after a meeting to discuss the issue, Fares said that there was a different plan for scholarships within Kuwait to match the needs of local markets. Further, Fares said that new incentives would be used to encourage more teachers to specialize in teaching physics, science and chemistry. He added that high school graduates with high scores would be encouraged to study the above subjects. Separately, Fares stressed that the ministry was so keen on putting CSC resolutions into effect and respecting them. He added that accordingly, he instructed the ministry’s relevant departments to study CSC regulations concerning reducing working hours for female teachers and administrative staff members as per the child rights law. He added that the ministry would study the issue and consult CSC to reach the best way to put the decision in effect in a way that would not affect work progress in schools. Notably, the CSC had recently indicated that female employees working in kindergartens are not covered by the law that allows new mothers to have two hours deducted from their daily working hours, because they only work for five hours already.

Transactions

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr Faleh Al-Azb said that a recent meeting of Kuwait Institute for Legal and Judicial Studies’ board of directors came up with certain recommendations to lay out and develop the institute’s strategy. Azb added that the recommendations include establishing independent units in various courts to speed up processing various transactions.

Markets Authority

Capital Markets Authority’s (CMA) recent statistics showed that the total number of 117 cases filed against companies and bidders for violation of CMA and Kuwait Stock Exchange regulations were sent to the public prosecution from February 2010 to August 2017. Statistics also showed that 61 percent of the cases were acquitted or shelved for lack of evidence, while only 16 cases were indicted, eight were amicably closed and 17 are still being heard.

By A Saleh