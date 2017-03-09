A case of spousal violence and other crimes

KUWAIT: A citizen accused her Saudi husband of beating her and her pregnant sister with intention to make her miscarry. The citizen said she was walking with her sister who is five months pregnant when her Saudi husband stopped and beat them before passersby stopped him. Policemen and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Child saved from choking

Paramedics rescued a child who got a coin stuck in his throat. The child was playing at home when he swallowed the coin. Paramedics rushed to the scene and saved the child by extracting the coin.

Hit and run

Capital detectives are looking for a person who ran over an Iranian near Shuwaikh port, causing him head injuries and escaped. Paramedics rushed the victim to Amiri hospital.

Drug abuser arrested

A national on drugs was arrested following a domestic disturbance at his home. His family called police, who went to the house and arrested the man.

Dog bites man

A citizen who complained about the barking of his neighbor’s dog had his clothes torn and was bitten. The citizen who lives in Salwa complained many times to the dog’s owner to no avail. Then the dog attacked the citizen, bit him and tore his clothes. The citizen went to Mubarak hospital then lodged a complaint of negligence against the owner for his failure to care properly for the animal.

Bike accident

A girl sustained various fractures during an accident over her motorcycle in Kabd area. Paramedics rushed the 17 year old national to Farwaniya hospital. She said she lost control and the bike flipped over.