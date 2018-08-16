Carrom: Traditional game widely loved in Gulf region

KUWAIT: Carrom is a game consisting of a square-shaped wooden board, played by two or four players similarly to billiard, and is very famous in the Gulf region. Abu Hamid owns a workshop where he designs and makes carrom boards is different from the traditional boards sold in the market.

Abu Hamid’s passion for the game started 30 years ago. He used to search for carrom boards in different shops and sport stores, until he had the idea of making it locally with his own designs, using high quality wood, and with the help of some craft workers.

The family-friendly cue sport-inspired tabletop game is of a South Asian origin; very popular in Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and surrounding areas, and is known by various names in different languages. – KUNA