Car thieves arrested

KUWAIT: Ahmadi police arrested two brothers as they were breaking into a car, and both were found under the influence of drugs. Policemen on patrol noticed the two breaking the window of a car, so they arrested them. One of the brothers was found wanted to serve a three-year jail sentence. Both said they were stealing to buy drugs.

Sorcery

Two men were deported for practicing sorcery in Jabriya and Mahboula. The suspects, Omani and Egyptian, made their victims believe they could help solve problems in exchange of money. The two became known to people until police authorities learned about them. Undercover agents were sent to them, and they were arrested red-handed. The homes of the alleged sorcerers contained sorcery tools.

Smuggling

Two Saudis failed to smuggle out electronic shisha flavors and illicit drugs. In the first case, while the shisha smuggler was about to leave Nuwaiseeb border outlet, customs officers had doubts about him, so his car was searched and 642 flavors were found. Meanwhile, another Saudi national was caught trying to smuggle in 48,000 tablets. Both were sent to concerned authorities. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai