Car thieves arrested

KUWAIT: Police arrested multiple suspects yesterday on charges of stealing cars from Shuwaikh. Detectives had identified one of the suspects during investigations in several theft cases reported recently. Investigations had revealed that the man and his partners used tow trucks to steal cars left in open spaces for repair. Police arrested the prime suspect first, then apprehended his accomplices. They were sent to the proper authorities to face charges.

Fish destroyed

Kuwait Municipality inspectors confiscated and destroyed 110 kilograms of fish from the fish market yesterday, after it was found to be unfit for human consumption.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun