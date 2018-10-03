Car auction at impoundment department

KUWAIT: The traffic department said the vehicles and motorcycles selling committee has announced an auction will take place on Wednesday 10/10/2018 at the vehicles impoundment department in Jahra. They have asked specified car owners to check with the department and for those who wish to buy any of the cars – they are required to inspect the vehicles a day before the auction.

Drug war

The Interior Ministry said drugs crimes are now happening between the borders and this fight against drugs has become the ministry’s top priority. It also said the criminal security department submitted statistics about the results of drugs fighting for the third quarter of this year.

Municipality inspections

The Hawally municipality emergency team carried out an inspection campaign on cafes and shops in Salmiya which resulted in the issuing of 20 violations of law 190/2008, and 6 warnings for encroaching on state property. Meanwhile, the Jahra municipality emergency team removed 30 unlicensed farms, after taking all the necessary legal action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun