Capital driving test department ready to move to new location

KUWAIT: MOI relations and security media department said that the capital driving test department would be moved to its nearby new location within the capital driving school and that the new department would start receiving the public starting from the official working hours on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Elsewhere, the acting MOI undersecretary, lit general Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousif Al-Sabah yesterday visited the services directorate, the retirees Diwaniya, the citizenship and passports department and the residency affairs and detectives departments where he was received by top officials and briefed on the work procedures and progress in each department, especially during the vacations.

By: Hanan Al-Sa’doun