Campers advised to avoid places near military facilities

KUWAIT: With the beginning of the camping season, the Ministry of Defense issued an awareness statement for campers. The statement informs citizens and expats planning to set up camps to avoid camping near military facilities and training areas.

The general staff headquarters also warned campers against using laser lights of all colors near military bases, camps or training fields, as it can negatively affect military equipment and instruments as well as being dangerous for aircraft. The moral guidance and public relations department of the ministry of defense called on campers and their visitors to respect these instructions to ensure the safety of everyone.

By Nawara Fattahova