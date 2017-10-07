Campaign against residence violators – 73 arrested

KUWAIT: Residency detectives arrested 73 violators of various nationalities during an inspection campaign at Safafeer Market and Sharq industrial area. Separately, Hawally Municipality branch carried out an inspection campaign at restaurants and stores, resulting in issuing 23 citations for employing workers without a health certificate, having a sign without a license, use of areas outside the store and destroying 26 kg of foodstuff. Meanwhile, Ahmadi municipality issued 15 citations for food and sign violations and storage under unhealthy conditions, while 42 advertisements were removed from the streets.

Drone

An Arab man was arrested for getting banned material into central prison with the help of a drone. A security source said Farwaniya Security Director Maj General Saleh Mater gave orders to follow the 37-year-old suspect who was then arrested at home along with the drone. The source said that police found 21 new mobile phones, chargers, illicit tablets, shabu and money. The suspect confessed to using the drone to deliver stuff to the central prison and was charging inmates for it. He was sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies