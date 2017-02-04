Cafes warned against serving shisha to teenagers

KUWAIT: Cafes in Kuwait were warned yesterday against serving shisha to teenagers, as owners would be referred to investigations and expat workers would be deported if found guilty of this action. Ministry of Interior’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd stressed in a press release yesterday that security bodes are committed to respecting juvenile rights and providing them all facilities needed for their physical, mental, ethical, spiritual and social growth and development. Fahd added that Kuwait is one of the first countries that signed the UN’s treaty on child rights in 1991, and thus the ministry will not stand still towards illegal practices at some cafes where juveniles are served shisha, as stipulated in law number 15/2015, which bans serving all types of tobacco to those younger than 21. Violators will be fined a maximum of KD 50 and that the fine will increase if the same violation is repeated. Accordingly, Fahd urged all cafe owners to respect these regulations to avoid legal accountability and deportation for expats. He also urged parents to monitor their children and report violating cafes.

Driving test

The general traffic directorate announced that the driving test department in South Surra would be transferred from today for a month, during which the premises would be refurbished by the Ministry of Public Works. The directorate added that the Mubarak Al-Kabeer section will be transferred to South Sabahiya, Farwaniya section will be transferred to Subhan and Hawally section will be transferred to the Capital traffic department in the afternoon hours from 1-5 pm.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun