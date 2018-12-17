Cable thieves send copper outside Kuwait

KUWAIT: New customs instructions revealed that thieves of Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) equipment send copper extracted from stolen cables outside Kuwait. Sources said there is cooperation between the MEW and the customs department to face the increased thefts by banning the export of copper. Customs Director General Jamal Al-Jalawi instructed that only copper in its original condition should be allowed to be exported, unless written permission is obtained.

Unfit for consumption

The airport imports department at the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition destroyed a quantity of zubaidi fish weighing 560 kg. Department Director Ali Al-Khanfour said after checking the fish of Bangladeshi origin, it was found unfit for human consumption and was destroyed.

Suicide attempt

A Jordanian woman was rushed to hospital for treatment for injuries she sustained after an alleged suicide attempt. The Ahmadi prosecutor ordered the case to be registered as a suicide attempt, while waiting to hear the woman’s testimony. The woman screamed for help but her children could not prevent her from falling. An eyewitness said he heard the woman calling for help. She was holding on to a piece of metal before falling. The woman suffered extensive fractures.

Fugitive caught

Farwaniya police arrested a citizen wanted to serve a six-year jail sentence. He was in an abnormal condition. The arrest was made as he was driving erratically, and did not stop at police orders. He was then chased and arrested.

Search for beggars

A citizen told police some women move in groups and knock on doors in Dhaher and beg. Detectives moved to arrest them and stop this activity. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa