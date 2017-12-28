Cable thieves arrested

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security media department announced Farwaniya detectives arrested a gang that stole electric cables. Case papers indicate that following several reports about cable thefts, power units were placed under close surveillance. Detectives spotted some suspects trying to get cables out of a power unit’s broken gate. The suspects were arrested red-handed and were referred to relevant authorities.
By Hanan Al-Saadoun
