Cabinet seals extradition deal with United Kingdom

Dosari confirmed MoI undersecretary – Jassar named CSC chief

KUWAIT: The Cabinet yesterday approved an extradition agreement with the United Kingdom, which was signed in December and subsequently referred to the National Assembly. Speaking to KUNA after the Cabinet’s routine meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister State for Cabinet Affairs Falah Al-Azab said that the Cabinet has approved the extradition deal with Britain.

He said the agreement is imperative since it supports efforts to bring convicts and fugitives to justice, which in turn will help ameliorate Kuwait’s ties with the UK. The extradition deal was co-signed on Dec 15 by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and British Minister for the Middle East and Africa Tobias Ellwood.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a draft decree promoting Maj Gen Mahmoud Al-Dosari as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said. The draft decree was approved during the weekly Cabinet meeting, said Sheikh Mohammad, who doubles as acting minister of information. Dosari was an acting undersecretary of the interior ministry and undersecretary of the special security unit.

The Cabinet also approved appointing former Electricity and Ahmad Khaled Al-Jassar as Chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC). The ministers approved a draft decree appointing Jassar in the post, succeeding Abdulaziz Al-Zaben, who submitted his resignation earlier, Sheikh Mohammad told KUNA. The Cabinet expressed gratitude and appreciation to Zaben’s efforts during his tenure, wishing him lasting good luck, Sheikh Mohammad noted. – KUNA