Cabinet reviews recommendations on obstacles facing tourism projects

Ministers hail results of Amir’s visit to the US

KUWAIT: The cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the Committee on Economic Affairs on the obstacles facing the tourism projects in implementing its plans to decide on instructing the Ministry of Finance to take necessary measures in ensuring that government entities’ and companies’ development projects go into effect in the appropriate time.

The cabinet also reviewed the committee’s recommendation on the first report of the technical team for development and efficiency enhancement of technology and its services to decide on entrusting the Central Agency for Information Technology in coordinating with all ministers and government agencies to quickly complete the electronic link between them. The services will be made available monthly through the State Portal to the Council of Ministers, including the identification of obstacles and non-cooperative parties.

Following its weekly meeting at Seif Palace on Sunday under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh extended to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people the most sincere congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the coming of the new Hijri year 1440, along with wishes of a blessed year for the Arab and Islamic nations and peace and security for all humanity.

Ministers also reviewed Highness the Amir’s recent visit to Washington, DC and the positive talks held with US President Donald Trump, which aimed at discussing ways to strengthen the historical and strategic relations between the two countries. Regional and international situations and ways to support stability and peace in the region were also discussed. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the fruitful results of the visit, which resulted in the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation between Kuwait and the US mainly by the Ministry of Interior, the General Authority for Communications and Information Technology, and the General Administration of Customs.

The cabinet reviewed discussions on political affairs in the light of current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels. The Council expressed sincere congratulations to the newly elected President Arif Abdulrahman on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Pakistan, wishing him further progress and prosperity. Profound condemnations were expressed by the Council on the Houthi militia’s boats targeting international shipping navigation in the Red Sea and praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition in thwarting this criminal operation. The Council also condemned the dual terrorist attacks that targeted a sports club west of the Afghan capital of Kabul, which resulted in many deaths and injuries, confirming Kuwait’s position in rejecting such acts that are contrary to all religious values and humanitarian norms. – KUNA