Cabinet reviews preparations to face expected heavy rains

Minister calls for forming fact-finding committee to identify deficiencies

KUWAIT: The cabinet went over the implementations of plans and preparations to face the consequences of heavy rains which are expected starting today, as the Minister of Public Works and Minister of State of Municipal Affairs Hossam Al-Roumi reviewed for the cabinet the efforts put forth to remove all obstacles that impede the flow of rainwater and causing the streets to flood, and so the works and efforts of the emergency teams were presented. This came during the cabinet’s weekly meeting held at Seif Palace on Monday under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Response mechanisms have been placed across the country ahead of another anticipated spell of heavy rains today, a government committee tasked with addressing the natural threat has said. The recently-formed coordinative committee for rain emergencies was designed to ensure the safety of the lives of nationals and residents alike, Roumi said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Roumi called on the cabinet to form a fact-finding committee on all the effects and consequences of the rains and to identify deficiencies and faults of which official is responsible for, including representatives of the Department of Fatwa and Legislation, Kuwait University, the Institute of Scientific Research and the Kuwaiti Society of Engineers and the Kuwaiti Lawyers Association. He asked that the committee submit its reports to the cabinet within two weeks.

The cabinet praised efforts of the employees of the Defense Ministry, Ministry of Interior, National Guard, Ministry of Public Works, General Authority for Roads and Land Transport, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information, General Directorate of Firefighting, Kuwait’s Municipality, and various competent authorities. The decisive role of citizens in assisting the security services was much appreciated, as it reflects the high spirits of the people and they wished safety and wellbeing of the citizens under these conditions, and the cabinet has appointed a committee comprising representatives of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, Ministry of Finance, the Federation of Insurance Companies and other concerned authorities to prepare the appropriate for those affected. The cabinet also decided to pay legal fees under sharia law to the family of the late Ahmad Al-Fadhli who died during the heavy rainfalls last week.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Oil and Minister of Water and Electricity Bakheet Al-Rasheedi went over the successful tasks of the oil sector which was the first to export its first shipment of high quality light oil under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to be engrained as a significant step in the oil sector. This production is due to the development of the Jurassic gas fields in northern Kuwait, where the production capacity of the Jurassic gas amounted to 500 million cubic feet per day and about 175 thousand barrels per day of light oil.

Iraqi President’s visit

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh reviewed what was discussed during the meeting. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah noted his works of the Iraqi President Barham Saleh’s visit and the delegation accompanying him, which resulted with a very positive outcome, as His Highness the Amir also held talks with Saleh dealing with ongoing bilateral relations between the countries and ways of strengthening and developing them in all fields to better serve the interest of both sides. The cabinet the welcomed the visit of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the delegation accompanying him, which comes as part of the close relations between the two nations. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah presented an explanation to the cabinet on the result of the recent envoy of the President of the Republic of Niger, which consistent of assessments of bilateral relations and how to improve them on all levels and fields along with discussions on recent developments of the political events.

Political issues

The cabinet also discussed political issues focusing on current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels, and in this regard, the cabinet expressed condolences for the victims of the flash floods that occurred in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in many victims and missing. Deep sympathy was offered to King Abdullah II of Jordan and the families victims. The cabinet also offered strong condemnation for the bombing in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, as well as the attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu that resulted in the deaths and injury of tens of incent people. The cabinet assured Kuwait’s position against these acts of aggression and terrorism in all its forms and stressed the importance of combined efforts of the international community in facing such actions. The cabinet also expressed sorrow and sympathy for the recent forest fire in the State of California, which resulted in the dozens of fatalities and injuries. – KUNA