Cabinet reiterate Kuwait’s appeal for global peace

Premier briefs ministers on his participation in UNGA session – Ministers examine study on projects’ execution

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired the Cabinet’s regular weekly session yesterday, and briefed ministers about his address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he called for backing the international organization in its tasks to achieve global peace and stability. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, who was greeted at start of the session by the ministers after his recent comeback following successful medical checkups, shed light on his participation in the UNGA’s 72nd session, during which he called for cooperation with the UN to achieve global, peace, security and combat terrorism. His Highness the Prime Minister, in his statement at the UNGA session in New York, had stressed on peaceful co-existence among peoples, affirming Kuwait’s determination to attain such targets, as well as support efforts for realizing development for nations of the globe. Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, read the Cabinet statement following the session, held at Seif Palace.

Projects

The ministers examined a recommendation by the public services committee with respect of a study forwarded by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, execution of a number of projects namely the power station in Al-Abdaliah, the laborers’ town in South Al-Jahraa, the government program project, the development scheme for the ministry of education, the services and entertainment center in Al-Agailah and Kabad plant for treating hard waste. The Cabinet tasked its General Secretariat with examining execution schedules of these projects. Moreover, the ministers reviewed a recommendation by the committee of economic affairs with respect of a request by the ministry of finance on procurement rationing by government departments.

Terror attacks

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decried a recent terrorist attack that targeted a security checkpoint of the Saudi Royal Guards in Jeddah. The Cabinet lauded measures, taken by the Kingdom to abort terrorist plots and combat terrorism, affirming the State of Kuwait support for any such effort that would help in finishing off this peril.

The ministers wished the Kingdom ever-lasting prosperity, progress and stability, under the sagacious leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. A gunman armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and three Molotov bombs killed two Royal guards and wounded three others in an attack on a checkpoint at the western gate of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah early on Saturday. The Cabinet denounced a terrorist blast in Manama, Bahrain, where a police officer was killed and several others were wounded, affirming solidarity with the Kingdom and expressing condolences to the martyr’s family. Also, the Cabinet mourned the late Kurdish leader, Jalal Talabani, who passed away last week. The ministers eulogized the ex-president of Iraq and prayed for his soul. – KUNA