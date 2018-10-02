Cabinet praises outcome of Saudi Crown Prince’s visit

KUWAIT: The government praised the outcome of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz’s visit to Kuwait, during its weekly meeting on Monday. Acting Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who chaired the weekly meeting, briefed cabinet members about Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit, including talks he held with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement after the cabinet meeting.

The visit was part of the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and was a great opportunity to exchange views over a host of issues of mutual interest, as well as further cementing cooperation at different levels, Al-Saleh added. Afterward, the cabinet was briefed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on his speech to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in New York, including the results of the meetings held on the sidelines of UNGA 73rd Session. He had urged the international community to cooperate with the OIC to enforce security and stability in order to combat terrorism and live peacefully among nations.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also briefed the cabinet on his participation in the coordinated meetings of OIC foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA Session. This meeting tackled a number of issues, threats, and grave challenges being witnessed in the Islamic world and called for boosting efforts to secure stability and peace in the Arab and Islamic worlds. The foreign minister later briefed the cabinet on his participation in the Security Council meeting, which was attended by US President Donald Trump, and highlighted ways to limit the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including meetings on the global war on drugs.

Later, the cabinet was briefed on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s chairing of GCC Troika with the EU that discussed friendship, cooperation and coordination, including ways to bolster ties in all areas as well as tackling issues of common concern. The cabinet was also briefed on the outcome of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s participation in a ministerial meeting of the Arab League council, which was held on the sideline of the UNGA. A number of topics were discussed on the agenda, namely the Palestinian and Syrian conflicts, in addition to the challenges facing the region. Finally, the cabinet also expressed its deep condolences to Indonesia after the quake-tsunami disaster in central Sulawesi, which resulted in death of more than 800 people.

Saudi Crown Prince briefs Cabinet

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud briefed the Saudi Cabinet during its weekly session yesterday with outcomes of his recent official visit to Kuwait, official media reported. Prince Mohammad bin Salman made his visit to Kuwait upon directions of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and in response to HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s invitation, according to Saudi Press Agency. He told the Cabinet, which was chaired by the Saudi King, the Saudi-Kuwait discussions included ways to enhance the two countries’ ties and interests in all fields, as well as affirming their historic relationships under the leaderships of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the session addressed Kingdom’s affirmation at the UN General Assembly’s 73rd Session regarding its foreign policy’s firm stance toward a number of issues in the Middle East region, particularly the Saudi constant tendency to find peaceful solutions for conflicts, prevent any escalation, support mediation efforts, respect national sovereignty, and not interfere in other countries’ interior affairs.

The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s statement at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s recent meeting in New York, and its emphasis on the importance of the Palestinian cause for Muslim and Arab nations. It also stressed on the importance of Arab and Muslim identity of Jerusalem and Palestine’s right to sovereignty over all its territories that have been occupied since 1967, including Jerusalem. The session also pointed out peace as a strategic solution to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative submitted by the Kingdom in 2002.- KUNA