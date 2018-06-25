Cabinet OKs New York Consulate,studies means for higher revenues

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly session yesterday at the Cabinet Hall at Seif Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Highlights of the session included ministers’ approval of opening a Consulate in New York, the United States of America, discussing means to increase state revenues, regretting Japan’s latest earthquake and condemning the Addis Ababa blast.

The Cabinet’s statement, read by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, said the session kicked off with the ministers inquiring about health of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, praying to God Almighty to grace him with good health so he may carry on with serving Kuwait and its people. The Cabinet approved opening a General Consulate at the level of Resident General Consul in the State of New York, the US.

Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Managing Director of the Public Investment Authority (PIA) and senior ministry officials presented the executives with data on state financial liabilities, unsettled accounts, financial statements regarding the next generations’ reserves and the general reserves for the duration ending on 31/3/2018, compared with the same duration in 2017, in addition to growth posted in the coming generations’ reserves, assets and net income, plus “assets’ geographical distribution.”

Enhancing income

The ministers studied means to enhance income, enriching financial reserves, creating new income resources, while urging government departments to intensify efforts to collect debts. The executives expressed satisfaction at the presentation. Moreover, they expressed admiration for the efforts, exerted by the Ministry of Finance and the PIA with respect of shouldering the assigned responsibilities, as well as the departments’ staff keenness on preserving and enriching public funds. At another level, they approved a bill naming Lieutenant General Issam Salem Al-Nahham as Interior Undersecretary with an Excellent Degree. With respect of aviation, the executives went over construction of the back-up airport, due to open in a few days.

They scanned a report filed by Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services, Dr Jenan Boushehri, regarding development schemes for the Civil Aviation General Directorate, renovation at T1 terminal to cope with passengers’ soaring numbers during travel season. They also reviewed construction of the other terminal, T4, due to open in the coming few days.

On the external front, the cabinet regretted the quake that hit Osaka, Japan, inflicting casualties, expressing solidarity and solace toward the friendly nation. The ministers condemned the terrorist explosion that happened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, targeting the premier, where a number of people were killed or wounded. They affirmed the State of Kuwait unwavering stance, rejecting all forms of terrorism, praying for the injured quick healing. – KUNA