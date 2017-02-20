Cabinet Oks decree on social care to citizens

Consultant sought for Failaka development project

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has consented to a draft decree instructing the Ministry of Social Affairs to provide social care to citizens as part of social solidarity and better social activity. The move was taken upon a recommendation by the Cabinet’s legal committee during its weekly meeting held at Kuwait International Airport under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Under the decree, the ministry shall provide social care services to all segments of the Kuwaiti society, and supervise non-governmental organizations (NGOs), children’s care activities and cooperative societies and federations, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said in a statement following the meeting.

The decree is mainly intended to revamp social services in general pursuant to the country’s development drive aiming at promoting social security network and ensuring citizens’ stability, added Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who doubles as Acting Minister of Information.

The cabinet also instructed the ministries of defense and oil, Public Authority for Manpower and Public Authority for Industry to take immediate moves to remove obstacles hindering the housing projects of South Al-Mutlaa City and Saad Al-Abdullah City, the minister said.

It further entrusted the Public Authority for Partnership Projects to contract an international consulting office to carry out the Failaka Island development project, he added. Moreover, the cabinet decided to ask the Public Authority for Partnership Projects to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to issue the shares of Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula (a Kuwaiti shareholding company) due to be established for implementing Az-Zour North Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) until public prescription procedures are completed.

National celebrations

At the onset of its customary meeting, the cabinet voiced sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the country’s national celebrations, wishing Kuwait everlasting security, stability and prosperity under their wise leadership.

The cabinet was informed of a letter received by His Highness the Amir from Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said, inviting him to visit Oman on February 20-22 as part of mutual keenness on promoting existing cooperation between both Gulf nations. The cabinet stressed the significance of the visit as a good opportunity for both leaders to share views on several regional issues and developments. The ministers were then notified of a letter received by His Highness the Amir from President of Mexico States Enrique Pena Nieto, inviting him to attend the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction due in Cancun in May. They also reviewed a letter sent to His Highness the Amir from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, handling the historic agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC producers in December and an expected summit of oil-producing countries’ leaders to find a fresh plan to ensure stability and balance in the global oil market and to safeguard the interests of all parties.

Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his participation in the 53rd session of the Munich Security Summit last Friday.

On regional developments, the cabinet commended Saudi security authorities for arresting four cells of the so-called Islamic State (IS) last week, voicing full support to Riyadh’s anti-terror measures. The cabinet also condemned a recent bomb blast in southeast Turkey, which left several innocents dead or injured, reiterating Kuwait’s unwavering rejection of violence and terrorism. – KUNA