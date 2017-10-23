Cabinet notified about panel to examine domestic helpers’ recruitment costs

Ministers reaffirm solidarity with Sheikh Mohammad

KUWAIT: The cabinet was informed about forming a panel to examine domestic helpers’ recruitment costs, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan said yesterday. The committee comprises representatives of the ministries of commerce, foreign and internal affairs, Public Authority for Manpower and the union for domestic labor recruitment offices.

Minister Roudhan said after the weekly cabinet session that forming the panel aimed at discussing costs of recruiting the domestic workers. The panel will prepare a report about fees of recruiting laborers from various countries. The Ministry of Commerce, which will examine the rates, will specify the costs if it finds that the recruitment offices’ charges are unreasonably high.

Grilling

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr Faleh Al-Azb has voiced the cabinet’s solidarity with Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in the grilling motion submitted against the latter by MPs Riyadh Al-Adsani and Dr Abdulkareem Al-Kandari.

The government will deal with the grilling motion in line with the constitutional frameworks, Azb said after the weekly cabinet meeting. He confirmed that they would reply to the points of the grilling “according to the constitution and the rules regulating the relations between the executive and legislative authorities.”

The minister also reiterated that the government extends a hand for cooperation with the National Assembly for the good of the nation and the citizens. Meanwhile, Azb said the cabinet reviewed during the meeting the government’s arrangements for the Second Session of the 15th Legislative Term to be inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah today.

Amir’s visit

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired the regular weekly session of the cabinet, held at the Premiership Lounge at Kuwait International Airport. Following the session, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah stated that the session got started with a briefing by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah about outcome of His Highness the Amir’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, where his consultations with the Saudi leaders dealt with bilateral ties, issues of common concern and efforts for resolving the “crisis among the brothers in the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

In this respect, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled had informed Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani about latest efforts to “contain the Gulf dispute and bridging the gulf among the brothers in the GCC member states.” He also briefed the ministers about the freshly-concluded visit to the country by the Sudanese president and a recent one, paid by the Latvian foreign minister.

Development plan

The ministers examined the bi-annual report of the annual development plan (2017-2018), listening to Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sebeeh about accomplishments made during this period, the third year of the medium-term development scheme (2015-2016, 2019-2020).

The plan has been re-structured in a manner that will realize the Kuwait Vision 2035 to be compatible with the sustainable development objectives and bases; an effective government, sustainable and diverse economy, advanced infrastructure, sustainable living domain, high-standard health care, creative manpower and distinguished international status. – KUNA