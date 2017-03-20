Cabinet instructs establishing national cyber-security center

Ministry to provide funding for Khor Abdullah development

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has asked Public Authority for Communications and Information Technology to establish a national cyber-security center. This came during a customary weekly cabinet meeting held yesterday under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The center is primarily meant to address the risks and challenges of information security in the country, and to protect different agencies and services from relevant hazards.

The move reflects the government’s keenness on promoting the information system under an environment that ensures the flow of information in a confidential and safe manner. The cabinet also asked the Ministry of Public Works to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to provide necessary funding for developing navigation in Khor Abdullah watercourse in line with relevant legal regulations.

Meat stock

The Consumer Protection Authority was entrusted by the cabinet to carry out investigations into reported attempts to monopolize meat prices, and to take necessary measures to provide strategic meat stock at competitive prices.

Also during the cabinet meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudan elaborated on measures to solve the problem of high rentals of shops at Souq Al-Mubarakiya.

Meanwhile, Roudan said that the Cabinet has approved a draft decree extending Kuwait Direct Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Director General Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s term.

At the onset of the meeting, First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the ministers on the outcomes of the recent visit by the Maltese foreign minister to Kuwait, which focused on ways of promoting and developing bilateral ties.

Afterwards, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh briefed the ministers on the outcomes of his recent tour of London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles in a step that aimed to attract international bond investors to Kuwait’s planned subscription for public debt bonds.

Furthermore, the cabinet condemned recent “terrorist” attacks in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qatif and Paris, reiterating Kuwait’s relentless and principled stance based on rejecting all forms and violence and terrorism.