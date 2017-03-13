Cabinet instructs energy efficiency

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti cabinet has asked the Ministry of Electricity and Water to work with other concerned bodies to put the country’s energy efficiency program in place. It has also asked the ministry to send it a bimonthly report on steps and measures taken in this regard, primarily the improvement of air-conditioning and lighting technologies nationwide. This came during a regular cabinet meeting held at Bayan Palace yesterday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Emerging from the meeting, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said in a press statement that the cabinet was apprised of a letter sent to His Highness the Amir from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the latter’s recent visit to Kuwait. They were also informed about a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir from French President Francois Hollande, congratulating Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day, the minister said.

Locally, the cabinet mourned the death of General Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Bader last Friday, remembering with all appreciation his sincere and national efforts and great sacrifices during the heinous Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. The ministers were also notified by His Highness the Amir’s accompanying delegations during a visit to Turkey on March 20-22, and a visit to Jordan to attend the coming Arab summit on March 28-29.

The ministers then listened to a briefing from His Highness the Prime Minister on the outcomes of a recent visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Kuwait, and his official talks with Kuwaiti officials on bilateral relations as well Arab, Islamic and international issues of mutual interest.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his talks with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Murray McCully during the latter’s recent visit to Kuwait.

Internationally, the cabinet discussed several political reports on the latest Arab and international developments, and condemned a recent attack on a military base in Mali, which left a number of soldiers killed or wounded. In this context, the cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s unshakable position based on rejecting all forms and manifestations of terrorism. – KUNA