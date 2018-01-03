Cabinet instructs authorities to benefit from China’s expertise in developing Silk City, Boubyan Island projects

Three Kuwaiti officials shifted in reshuffle

KUWAIT: The Cabinet instructed the monitoring body on developing the ‘Silk City’ and ‘Boubyan Island’ projects to coordinate with the Public Policies and Information Department of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) on benefiting from China’s expertise for promoting these projects. This came during the Cabinet’s weekly session held yesterday at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

New posts

Meanwhile, a trio of Kuwaiti officials took over new posts yesterday as the Cabinet appointed Dr Humoud Flaiteh as the director general of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS), with the rank of a ministry undersecretary, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said.

Speaking on the sidelines of meeting, Roudhan, who doubles as Minister of State for Youth Affairs, revealed that Dr Abdulkarim Taqi was named Director General of the Public Authority for Industry, with the rank of undersecretary. Meanwhile, he added that Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel now occupies the position of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Kuwait’s UNSC term

The Cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the beginning of Kuwait’s non-permanent two-year term as a member of the UN Security Council. During a weekly meeting at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the cabinet referred to winning the UNSC seat as success for the balanced Kuwaiti diplomacy, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

It also enhances the already elevated status the State of Kuwait enjoys on the international level, as well as the country’s support to the humanitarian issues on the regional and world’s scenes. Kuwait spares no efforts to serve the international community, as well as issues of security and peace, and humanity at large. Then His Highness the Premier notified the cabinet of the outcome of the visit to Kuwait on Tuesday by Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and an accompanying delegation, as part of the distinguished ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah apprised the ministers on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia last Thursday. Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad offered an account of his talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammad Bin Salman. The talks focused on the distinguished relations between the two nations in all fields, besides issues of mutual interest.

Terror attacks

In the meantime, the Cabinet condemned the two terror attacks that hit Egypt’s North Sinai Governorate and the district of Helwan, southern Cairo last week. The two attacks left many victims killed or wounded, among them military personnel. The Cabinet held its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The ministers voiced Kuwait’s support to Egypt and whatsoever measures the country may take to protect its security and stability, praying for mercy for the dead and speed recovery for the wounded, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

By the same token, the Cabinet condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted a supermarket in Russia’ St Petersburg, leaving scores killed or wounded, last week. Also today, the ministers denounced the recent terrorist attack on a cultural center in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which killed and injured several people.

The Cabinet stressed that such acts of terrorism run against all human principles and values, and are utterly disapproved by all faiths. It also reiterated Kuwait’s initial and unwavering stance which rejects all forms of terrorism, urging the international community to double efforts to rid the world of the phenomena, and the ensued evils.

The Cabinet also reviewed regular reports submitted by some government bodies on collecting accumulated outstanding debts due for the state. Concluding the meeting, the ministers reviewed reports on the political developments on the Arab and international scenes. – KUNA