Cabinet holds session, sets April 12 for municipal polls

Bill on credit information swap approved

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its regular session at Seif Palace yesterday; presided by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated that the session kicked off with a presentation by the acting premier about last week’s visit to the country by the president of the Comoros, namely his talks with His Highness the Amir that dealt with means of boosting bilateral relations-capped with an agreement to set up a joint cooperation committee.

As to Al-Israa and Me’raj occasion, falling on April 13, the cabinet decided to declare April 15 as a recreation day where all public institutions will close. The ministers expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Muslim nations on the anniversary. The cabinet set April 12 as the date for holding municipal elections. The ministers examined a recommendation by the legal affairs commission tasked with handling corruption, adopting a bill on barring conflict of interests.

The draft law was submitted to His Highness the Amir pending implementation. They also approved a bill on credit information swap. The ministers looked into a recommendation by the public services committee regarding mechanism and operating public services in Sabah Al-Ahmad and Khairan residential districts. They decided to assign the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to coordinate with competent authorities to set a timetable for delivering and operating the buildings in the two districts.

Also, Kuwait Cabinet yesterday extended sincere congratulations to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election. The Cabinet wished Al-Sisi perpetual good health, success, and good luck in achieving security and stability in his country and continuing its progress and prosperity march. It also hoped the Egyptian President succeeds in regaining Cairo’s constructive and pioneering role in the region and the world.

Heinous attacks

Meanwhile, the Cabinet strongly condemned the recent heinous attacks with explosive rockets and barrels on besieged areas in Douma, Syria, that killed and wounded several people, including women and children. It also expressed sincere sorrow and concern over the gruesome crimes committed against the Syrian people, and constant violations of the international law, human rights laws, and UNSC resolutions in that country. The Cabinet also urged UNSC to bear its responsibilities in preserving security and peace in Syria, take fast and necessary actions to stop these repeated catastrophic violations, and find an urgent solution for the humanitarian crisis of the Syrian people.

It also called on all parties to implement UNSC resolution 2401 entirely and end the siege of Eastern Ghouta’s areas to stop this humanitarian disaster. Furthermore, the Cabinet condemned the recent attack carried out by Houthi militias against a Saudi Arabia’s oil tanker, as well as the rocket they fired on Jazan area in southwestern the Kingdom. It reiterated Kuwait’s firm stand in favor of Riyadh and support of all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, and counter such terrorist actions that aim to destabilize the Kingdom. Moreover, the Cabinet condemned the recent attack carried out against Osmangazi University, in Eskisehir, Turkey, which killed several of the University’s staff, expressing sincere condolences and sorrow to the Turkish people. – Agencies