Cabinet forms committee to review corruption, transparency indices

Arrangements to promote Kuwait’s status on Corruption Perceptions Index

KUWAIT: The cabinet has formed a committee to review indices of governance reform, sustainable development and transparency. It will also design necessary mechanisms and make due arrangements to promote Kuwait’s status on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

This will be conducted in line with the criteria of transparency and integrity and respect of the law and freedoms to which Kuwait is committed. During a routine meeting at Bayan Palace yesterday, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the cabinet expressed indignation over Kuwait’s decline on the CPI 2017, which has harmed the State of Kuwait’s reputation. The committee has been formed out of keenness on promoting indices of governance reform, sustainable development and transparency as well as other relevant ones, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh after the meeting.

The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) will lead the newly-formed committee that will comprise, as members, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Justice, Social Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Information. It will also include the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (GSSCPD), the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), the Kuwaiti Financial Intelligence Unit (KwFIU) and other related state agencies. Today the ministers reviewed a letter from Nazaha (Integrity) on the authority’s efforts for preparing and executing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, in line with an agreement signed between the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the GSSCPD. The cabinet ordered government bodies to present all forms of support to Nazaha to realize the aspired goals.

Free trade zone

The ministers were briefed about a recommendation by the public services commission regarding a report by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) about the free trade zone in Al-Nuwaiseeb. The cabinet decided to entrust KDIPA with coordination with the Fatwa and Legislation Department, as well as other authorities it may deem competent, to take technical and legal measures to press ahead with “the option stipulated in the commission report.”

Moreover, the ministers examined the National Assembly session agenda and outcome of last week’s session when confidence was renewed in Minister of State for the National Assembly Affairs Adel Al-Kharafi following a debate of the interpellation motion, filed by MPs Riad Al-Adsani and Dr Adel Al-Damkhi.

They congratulated minister Kharafi for the earned confidence manifested by the MPs. He in turn admired the lawmakers for renewing their trust, as well as the support accorded to him by His Highness the Prime Ministers, the ministers and others, pledging to spare no efforts for serving the homeland and the citizens. The cabinet lauded the cooperation between the two top authorities as well as the free and democratic atmosphere that distinguished the parliament sessions.

Arab League

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meanwhile briefed the ministers about his participation in the 149th session of the Arab League Ministerial Council, recently held in Cairo. The minister addressed the fellow executives about discussions and their outcome for tackling diverse Arab issues. He also informed them about his participation in a sideline meeting of the ministerial Arab Peace Initiative Committee, during which the conferees discussed Arab efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories as well as Kuwait’s efforts, exerted when the state presided over the Security Council in February.

Meanwhile, the ministers welcomed the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, who is due to arrive in Kuwait today. The visit by the president, to be accompanied by officials, would be in line with the approach to cement bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. Furthermore, the executives discussed a host of political issues in light of reports on the Arab and international political arenas.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expressed condolences at Sunday’s crash of a Turkish plane in southwestern Iran, resulting in death of all passengers. The cabinet expressed sincere condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the friendly Turkish people, praying to souls of the deceased. All 11 people on board the private Turkish aircraft which crashed in southwestern Iran were killed. The Canadian-made Bombardier plane fell into a mountainous region in southwestern Iran killing eight passengers and three crew members. The ill-fated aircraft was flying from Sharjah, the UAE, to Istanbul, Turkey. – KUNA