Cabinet examines railway project recommendations

KUWAIT: The Cabinet examined a recommendation by the public services committee regarding the railway project, and that during its regular weekly session held yesterday at its airport lounge under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The Cabinet in this respect decided to instruct the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries to coordinate with the ministry of finance and other competent authorities to take necessary measures, removing some farms’ barriers that happened to be located on the railway path. Identical instructions were given to the authority of private and public sectors partnership. They also studied a recommendation to minimize cutting red tape with respect of the government development schemes.

Following the session, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah stated that the ministers began the tasks examining a report addressed by the parliament speaker to His Highness the prime minister, attached with an interpellation motion presented by the MPs Riyadh Al-Adsani and Abdulkarim Al-Kandari to grill the acting information minister. The ministers expressed satisfaction at the sensible replies by the minister to the motion, reaffirming the MPs’ right to grill members of the government according to relevant laws and regulations.

Palestine

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has welcomed the reconciliation deal recently concluded in Cairo between the Palestinian Fatah and Hamas movements, as a significant step on the right path toward comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East.

The ministers stressed that the deal constitutes a positive take-off for the Palestinian people to get united and counter the challenges facing the Palestinian cause. They voiced confidence that the reconciliation would help achieve the expectations of the Palestinian people in establishing a viable independent state with East Jerusalem as a capital. The Cabinet praised Egypt’s constructive and pivotal role, led by President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi, for reaching the agreement.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet condemned the terror attacks that lately targeted two security checkpoints in the city of Arish, the capital of North Sinai province, claiming the lives of several military personnel, and wounding others.

The government reiterated Kuwait’s initial and unwavering stance rejecting all forms of terrorism, of whatever sources. It also reaffirmed support to Egypt and the measures the country may take to maintain its security and stability. The ministers expressed condolences to the Egyptian leadership and people, as well as the victims’ families.

Also, the Cabinet condemned the Saturday’s double car bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu killing and wounding scores of people, besides to the third one that targeted the Qatari Embassy in the city where the charge d’affaires was injured. The ministers reiterated backing to the “brothers” in Somalia and the steps they may take to restore stability to the country, offering condolences to the Republic’s leadership and people. – KUNA