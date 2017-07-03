Cabinet deplores terrorist plot on Makkah Grand Mosque

Firefighters applauded for their recent efforts

KUWAIT: The cabinet yesterday condemned the recent terrorist plot which targeted the Grand Mosque of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the cabinet highly appreciated the Saudi authorities for their efforts to combat terror, said Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. It also stressed the high efficiency and vigilance of the Saudi security bodies that thwarted the devilish ploy, and commended the Kingdom for the colossal services offered to pilgrims.

The ministers reiterated Kuwait’s support to all the measures Riyadh might take for the preservation of the Kingdom’s security and stability. Meanwhile, the cabinet congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on his appointment as Crown Prince, as well as Deputy Premier besides his position as Defense Minister, wishing him success in serving the nation and fulfilling the expectations of the Saudi people under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The ministers wished the Saudi people the development and the prosperity they aspire for.

Abadi’s visit

At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the cabinet on the outcome of the recent visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to the State of Kuwait, where he had discussed with Kuwaiti officials ways of promoting bilateral relations in all fields for the common interest of both nations, along with regional and international issues. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah then apprised the cabinet of the results of fervent efforts being exerted by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to put an end to the Gulf row.

In this context, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah elaborated on the outcomes of his recent tour of the US, UK, France and Germany whose officials appreciated His Highness the Amir’s efforts to defuse inter-Gulf tensions and to promote effective dialogue within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Finally, the cabinet voiced much thanks and appreciation to firefighters, National Guard and medics for their efforts to deal with recent fire and accidents in the country. – KUNA