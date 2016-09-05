Cabinet deplores suicide attacks

KUWAIT: The Cabinet discussed current regional and international developments during its weekly session yesterday, as it deplored a spate of suicide attacks in a number of nations, including Iraq, Yemen and Somalia. These attacks claimed numerous lives and injured scores of others as the Cabinet asserted its opposition to all manifestations of terrorism that contravene all religious and humanitarian values.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired the regular Cabinet meeting at Bayan Palace, with the ministers examining messages addressed from foreign dignitaries to His Highness the Amir and works in the development sector.

Eid greetings

Following the session, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah stated the session got started with the ministers expressing congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the people of Kuwait and Islamic nations on forthcoming advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

The ministers examined a message addressed to His Highness the Amir from the president of Equatorial Guinea, inviting Sheikh Sabah to attend the Arab-African Summit, due in Malabo in November 2016.

They examined a message to His Highness from the president of Mauritius, sent within framework of the good bilateral ties. Then, they listened to a briefing by the First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on his participation in the GCC ministerial meeting with the foreign affairs secretaries of the US and the UK, recently hosted by Riyadh.

The allied nations’ officials at the Riyadh gathering discussed cooperation in various sectors, coordination against regional challenges in addition to various regional and international affairs, namely efforts for restoring peace to Yemen according to UN resolution 2216, the GCC peace initiative and results of the Yemeni national dialogue.

Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled informed the ministers about outcome of his recent official visit to Switzerland, where he took part in the grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-Swiss relations and the talks he had held with the Swiss president, dealing with means of cementing bilateral ties. The visit was crowned with a MoU for development cooperation.

Small and medium enterprise

The ministers examined the second annual report by the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development submitted to the Supreme Consultancy Council, in light of a presentation by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Yousef Al-Ali, outlining achievements that faced the fund during the 2015-2016 fiscal year and the priorities for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Moreover, the report included the second annual assessment of the higher council, main recommendations namely working out a plan for the enterprises, in addition to the financial report, the budget for the main activities and examining the local training companies as an avenue for partnership with the local market, as well as the financial solutions that conform with the fundamentals of the Islamic funding, as part of the services provided for the small and medium enterprises. – KUNA