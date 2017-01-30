Cabinet deplores mosque attack in Quebec, Canada

Cabinet rechristens committee tasked with improving business

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday condemned yesterday’s attack against the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in which six people were killed and eight others injured. The cabinet reiterated in a statement Kuwait’s firm position based on rejecting these criminal acts which run counter to all religions and human values and norms. The cabinet prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased victims, and wished the speedy recovery of the wounded. Meanwhile, the cabinet condemned a recent hotel attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, which left dozens of people dead or wounded. It reaffirmed Kuwait’s support to all steps being taken by the Somali government to maintain security and stability nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet said that recent executions were carried out following public fair trials in line with the Kuwaiti law. It stressed in a statement that the executions did not violate relevant international conventions, mainly the Universal Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Arab Charter on Human Rights as well as Gulf Declaration of Human Rights. It noted that Kuwaiti laws ensure fair and transparent trials ahead of executions, adding that this penalty aimed at protecting human rights and safeguarding social security.

The Central Prison had recently witnessed the execution of death sentences against seven individuals who committed a number of heinous crimes. The executed people were of Bangladeshi, Filipino, Ethiopian, Egyptian, and Kuwaiti nationalities.

Improving business

During its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet agreed to rename a committee dealing with the country’s business environment as the permanent committee to improve business environment and enhance competition.

On the committee, the Cabinet has decided that it will also comprise the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Kuwait Economic Society. Moreover, the Cabinet has assigned the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Justice, Kuwait Municipality and Kuwait General Administration of Customs (KGAC) to implement measures taken by the committee.

Facilitating business

Meanwhile, the Cabinet was offered an explanation by Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, where he spoke of the committee’s recent work that aims to facilitate business in the country, which in turn, will prove beneficial to the economy. Similarly, the Cabinet looked over a study conducted by a committee dealing with economic affairs, over conditions in some government bodies. The Cabinet lauded the initiative and has referred it to the higher committee tasked with implementing financial and economic reforms.

The Cabinet also endorsed a suggestion by an economic affairs committee germane to merging the 2016/2017 fiscal budgets of government ministries and institutions, as it will be referred to His Highness the Amir pending approval in Parliament. Furthermore, the Cabinet also approved a suggestion by a legal committee for an agreement for legal assistance between Kuwait and Armenia, referring it to His Highness the Amir for approval in Parliament.

Other suggested laws that have been approved by the Cabinet deal with the public tenders’ law, a memorandum of understating (MoU) between Kuwait and the United Nations (UN) for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and an aviation agreement between Kuwait and Azerbaijan. An MoU to form a joint committee for cooperation between Kuwait and Brunei was also approved.

National holidays

On the advent of Kuwait’s national festivities marking the 56th National Day and 26th Liberation Day, and 11th anniversary of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince’s assumption to power, the Cabinet wished Kuwait and Kuwaitis an everlasting grace of safety, security, and development. It also wished solid brotherhood and friendship among Kuwaitis, further progress and prosperity for Kuwait, and an everlasting health and wellness for His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet reviewed the letter sent by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to His Highness the Amir, in which he invited His Highness to attend and participate in the Janaderiya festival in Riyadh.

It also informed First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the outcomes of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s recent visit to the country, during which he inaugurated the NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) regional Centre. Furthermore, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled informed the Cabinet on the outcomes of his recent visit to Iran, during which he delivered His Highness the Amir’s letter to President Hassan Rouhani. – KUNA