Cabinet deeply admires Amir’s conciliation efforts

Ministers discuss recommendation on plans for Kuwaiti islands, Silk City

KUWAIT: The Cabinet at the weekly regular session yesterday expressed deep appreciation for His Highness the Amir’s relentless efforts to tackle differences among brotherly States. The Cabinet expressed great pride and appreciation for the positive and responsible role, relentless efforts made by His Highness the Amir aimed at tackling rifts among the brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to a statement read by Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah following the session. The Cabinet expressed confidence that these blessed efforts would effectively contribute to ensuring success of the efforts for achieving solidarity among the Arab Gulf States at the leaderships and peoples’ levels, so they may restore unity and realize aspirations upon which the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arabian Gulf States was founded. The session, held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, got started with a briefing by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Good-will efforts

Sheikh Sabah Khaled informed the ministers about outcome of the good-will and intensive efforts as well as the recent visits paid by His Highness the Amir to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar in the aftermath of the dispute that developed among the sisterly States. The minister talked about contents of the discussions His Highness had held with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, UAE Deputy President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, the UAE Crown Prince and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. His Highness had examined, during the meetings, history of the brotherly and distinctive relations among the GCC states and means of tackling and containing “the emerging situation in a manner that would safeguard unity and stability of the GCC peoples particularly in shadow of the critical conditions in the region.” He also briefed the ministers about the 8th session of the Kuwait-Oman Supreme Commission, which had been held in Kuwait, with attendance of the Omani Official in Charge of Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi.

Silk City

The Cabinet was informed about a recommendation by the Economic Affairs Commission on plans for the Kuwaiti islands and Madinat Al-Hareer (Silk City). It decided to task the apparatus for developing the city (Al-Sabbiyah) and Boubyan Island, in coordination with the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and other relevant authorities, to take necessary measures and unify the perspective and outlooks and coordinating executive steps for these projects. The commission is also to be advised to conduct feasibility studies, in view of the Supreme Council islands’ development plans.

The Council was briefed about a recommendation regarding the final report of the economic feasibility study commission for launching a communication satellite. It was referred to the supreme council for examination.

Moreover, the Cabinet examined a recommendation by the commission on the annual report 2016 about the projects of the partnership projects between the private and public sectors. The ministers furthermore examined a report by the Ministry of Justice (April 2017) including information about public funds. – KUNA