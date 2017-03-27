Cabinet briefed on measures taken to face damage caused by heavy rain

KUWAIT: The Cabinet listened during its weekly session yesterday to a presentation by Minister of Public Works Abdurrahman Al-Mutawa on measures and steps taken to face damage caused by heavy rains that hit the country last week. He told ministers about efforts made by all ministry’s teams to remove all obstacles that accumulated rainwater and caused traffic congestion on some roads across the country, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said in a statement following the meeting.

Mutawa also apprised ministers of the formation of a committee that includes representatives from Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Water and Electricity, Kuwait University and Public Authority for Housing Welfare to unveil the causes of accumulated rainwater in several areas and who was responsible for this negligence. The committee is asked to submit its report within two weeks. The Cabinet has extolled efforts made by all workers at Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Interior and relevant bodies in dealing with this crisis, also referring to the positive role of citizens in helping security apparatuses in such emergency conditions. The Cabinet also urged all concerned bodies to take all preventive measures so as to avoid the reoccurrence of such incident in the future, Minister Mohammad Al-Abdullah added.

The Cabinet then reviewed a report of the Central Agency for Public Tenders on a complaint by a company whose request was previously rejected. It assigned Minister of Justice to form a committee to open an investigation into this incident and submit a report to the Cabinet within two weeks, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah said.

Afterwards, the Cabinet listened to a presentation by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the outcomes of the fruitful visit by His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation to the Republic of Turkey.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed deep-rooted and historic relations between the two countries, and means of promoting them in all fields to serve common interests. The two leaders also shared views on the latest political developments in the region and international arenas.

The visit witnessed the signing of several agreements on the contribution to the response plan of refugees’ crisis in Turkey and on tourist cooperation, as well as two memoranda of understanding on military cooperation, the Cabinet statement noted. In recognition of His Highness the Amir, President Erdogan bestowed upon His Highness the ‘Order of the State of Turkey,’ the most prestigious decoration awarded to foreign figures. In return, His Highness the Amir presented the Turkish President with Kuwait’s ‘Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.’

The Cabinet then discussed political affairs in light of relevant reports on the current political developments on Arab and international arenas. It expressed its great sorrow over the “terrorist” attack that took place near the parliament in London last Wednesday, killing and wounding several people. The ministers also voiced Kuwait’s great denouncement and condemnation of the “heinous” terrorist act, which runs counter to all religions and human values. They affirmed that Kuwait stands side by side with British people and supports the United Kingdom in all measures taken in order to maintain its security and stability. Finally, the Cabinet commended efforts by Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior for arresting a terrorist cell last Sunday that was planning to carry out several terrorist acts in the Kingdom. The ministers stressed Kuwait’s full support for all measures taken by Bahrain to preserve its stability and security, voicing their confidence that the Kingdom is able to face terrorism and foil all criminal attempts aiming to target its security. – KUNA