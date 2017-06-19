Cabinet applauds Amir’s Ramadan speech

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday heaped praise on the speech delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday on the occasion of the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan. The cabinet said in a statement following its customary weekly meeting presided over by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah that His Highness the Amir had urged national unity but decried differences and disputes. It also quoted His Highness the Amir as having hoped that inter-Gulf tensions would be defused and disagreements be resolved by dialogue, based on the fact that the GCC countries share the same bonds and destiny.

The cabinet appreciated His Highness the Amir’s directives and vowed to fully commit to implementing them, wishing Kuwait more progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of the recent visit by King Abdullah II of Jordan to Kuwait, where both sides discussed how to further promote and develop bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah elaborated on the outcomes of the recent visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Kuwait, during which officials from both countries exchanged views on the current situation on both regional and international arenas. Moreover, the cabinet welcomed a planned visit by Iraqi President Haider Al-Abadi to the State of Kuwait on Wednesday, which comes within the framework of cooperative relations between both countries in all fields.

Meanwhile, the ministers deplored the recent fire that engulfed a multi-apartment building in London, together with a van attack that targeted Muslims at a mosque in London, which left one person dead and 10 others wounded. In this context, the cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s full support to all measures taken by the UK to safeguard its security and stability.

It also condemned a recent missile attack by Houthi militias on a UAE ship off the Yemeni coast, in addition to a bombing by Houthi militants on a three Saudi trucks in Yemen in breach of international peace and security. Finally, the Kuwaiti cabinet denounced an explosion in Bahrain’s Al-Draz Village, which left one policeman dead and another two wounded. In this regard, the cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s support to all measures taken by the Bahraini government to uphold this Gulf country’s security and stability and to fight such terrorist acts that aim at disrupting its security and stability. – KUNA