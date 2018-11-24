Cabbie’s killer arrested

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department said Hawally detectives identified and arrested the suspect in the murder of a roaming taxi driver in Jabriya. Detectives had received a call last week about a person stabbed in an open area in Jabriya. Eyewitnesses said a person stabbed the victim several times, then got into a taxi and fled. Detectives later located the taxi in Rawda with blood inside and outside the car, which the suspect had attempted to burn but failed. Investigations led to identifying the suspect, a Kuwaiti, who was found in a Jabriya flat. He said a dispute with the driver led him to stab the victim before escaping. He was charged with murder. – Hanan Al-Saadoun