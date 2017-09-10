Buwair marks 3rd anniversary of Amir as a ‘Humanitarian Leader’

The author and columnist Abdullah Abbas Buwair held a ceremony yesterday at Crowne Plaza hotel to celebrate the third anniversary of the naming of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a Humanitarian Leader and Kuwait as a center for humanitarian work by the United Nations.

“Kuwait today marks the 3rd anniversary of the UN honoring of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a “Humanitarian Leader” and Kuwait as a “Humanitarian Center”. The honoring came in recognition of the major role of Kuwait and His Highness the Amir for reinforcing a “humanitarian diplomacy” and supporting charity work that was extended around the globe.” Buwair said during the celebrations.

“In the past, the humanitarian leader gave a lesson to the entire world on how to deal with humanitarian crises and how to be a real help for the needy,” said Buwair, the author of the book “His Highness Sheikh Sabah AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – Humanitarian Leader”. “It is our duty also to honor all the martyrs and victims who have fallen for the liberation of Kuwait and sacrificed their lives for the sake of Kuwaiti and human freedom” he added. “His role is a lesson in education, life and how great Islam is. It promotes the leadership of His Highness through his contribution in the face of humanitarian crises, disasters, hunger, poverty and combating diseases and epidemics,” he said.

For her part, Maimona Al-Sabah was a representative on behalf of the President of the Kuwaiti Society for the Ideal Family Sheikha Fariha Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sister of the Amir and daughter of the 10th Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. She said that Sheikha Fariha expressed her happiness to celebrate the 3rd anniversary the UN proclamation. She stated that the honoring of Sheikh Sabah was a result of his role as overseer of past and ongoing humanitarian efforts that reflects his wisdom and strength, and makes Kuwait more resolute in helping poorer countries and standing by those in need.

“We have no doubts about the achievements of Kuwait – both in its leadership and its citizens. Our country has many humanitarian and charity projects all over the world. These projects have rescued numerous people during crises without any discrimination over religion, color or origin. The author documented some of Kuwait’s and the Amir’s humanitarian works in a very creative way. I hope his work will inspire others to improve human development through documenting and archiving Kuwait’s achievements,” she stressed.

In his turn, Dr Amir Al-Hassan from the United Nations Habitat Program, praised the role of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Al Sabah in supporting humanitarian issues in various parts of the world and the noble humanitarian stances” of His Highness the Amir, which had a very positive impact on everyone. He added that Highness the Amir has a bright and unprecedented humanitarian record in the modern era. The ceremony included honoring Sheikha Fariha Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Faisal Al-Hamoud AlSabah, and honoring a number of Martyrs’ families which was then followed by a book-signing session.

By Faten Omar