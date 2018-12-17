Businessmen remanded in real estate fraud case

KUWAIT: The public funds prosecution remanded two businessmen in jail for 21 days and sent them to the Central Prison pending an ongoing investigation in a major real estate fraud case. A source said more than 200 citizens complained about buying real estate inside and outside Kuwait, only to find out they were victims of a scam. The source added the total value of the fraud is nearly KD 15 million.

Seafront development

Kuwait Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, when asked about seafront development in Garnata, Sulaibkhat, Doha, Jaber Al-Ahmad and Jahra, said recommendations of the third regional study set a preliminary budget for use of the land of Jahra corniche project. He said the project was presented to international consultative offices and invitations were sent, and offices desiring to participate are being followed up. As for Sulaibkhat Bay, he said the project was awarded to an international office to carry out advisory services, and documents are being completed prior to signing a contract with the winning company.

Firemen’s treatment

Deputy Premier and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said firemen are treated like policemen in ranks and basic salaries, and are treated like army personnel as far as pensions are concerned, so it is right to treat firemen like policemen over leaves and not only over cash allowances.

By A Saleh