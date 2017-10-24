Brother’s murderer

KUWAIT: The court of appeals yesterday adjourned till Nov 20 hearing a case filed against a non-Kuwaiti for murdering his brother in Andalus. Yesterday’s hearing was attended by attorney Talal Al-Enezi, representing the victim’s mother, who demanded capital punishment as per article 149 of the penal law on grounds that the defendant disregarded kinship with the victim and unlawfully killed a human being. Enezi also explained that the defendant and the victim were half-brothers and that his client had always been nice to his siblings and helped them financially, including the defendant. Notably, the criminal court had sentenced the defendant to death for first-degree murder, and ordered him to pay the victim’s mother KD 5,001 in compensation.

Campaigns

Farwaniya municipality branch carried out several campaigns at stores, supermarkets and restaurants in the governorate, resulting in issuing 114 citations for food violations, while 450 signs were removed.

By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun