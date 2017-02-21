British girl groped in Salmiya mall

KUWAIT: A man groped a British girl in a Salmiya mall before fleeing. The victim was at the mall when she was surprised by a person fondling her. When she sought help, he ran away. The girl lodged a complaint at Salmiya police station.

KD 5,000 stolen

A Jordanian woman left KD 5,000 in cash inside her car, which was stolen by a thief who broke the car’s window. The woman told police about what happened, and a case was filed for investigations to identify and arrest the suspect. – Translated from the Arabic press