Brexit ‘path to greater business’ with Kuwait

KUWAIT: The British-Kuwaiti ties are deep-rooted and special, particularly in politics and commerce, Ellwood stated yesterday. The two countries’ political and commercial relations have expanded significantly in recent years as a result of their mutual trust, which is due to their long years of joint action, and understanding of joint interests, Ellwood noted. He also indicated that the Kuwait-UK Joint Steering Group, which recently held its ninth meeting in Kuwait, is a clear evidence of solidity of the British-Kuwaiti ties, which dates back centuries ago, adding that the two countries’ royal families share historical years of close relations and mutual trust.

The Group has been so significant in boosting, enhancing, and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors, including energy, education, health, security, and aviation, said the British minister. On recent developments of situations in the region, Ellwood said that the Middle East is currently witnessing tensions and crisis, particularly in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, affirming his country’s commitments toward restoring the region’s security, stability, and development despite difficulties facing such commitments due to the ongoing wars in the region.

Meanwhile, the British Minister said, in a joint press conference with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah, that preserving the security of Kuwait and the region is linked to his country’s security as well, affirming Britain’s keenness in supporting its allies, and commitment toward security of Gulf countries. – KUNA