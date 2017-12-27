Boyfriends attempt to kidnap bid fails

KUWAIT: A female citizen escaped from her boyfriend’s attempt to kidnap her in a public park. The couple decided to meet to hand over some belongings. On entering the park, another man present asked her to go with him and tried to kidnap her. She managed to escape after screaming for help. An attempted kidnapping charge was lodged and the suspect is being sought.

Fraud

A citizen lodged a complaint against an Arab man who claimed to work for an aluminum company, and he gave him KD 2,000 as a deposit. When the citizen asked about the company at the commerce ministry, he discovered that it was not registered, and later found out that the Arab man has been jobless since March. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai