Boy faces deportation

KUWAIT: Following up the case of the young Egyptian young man who had been reported missing and was finally found by his father, security sources noted that after collecting his son from Jleeb park, the father went to the police to close the case and report that his son was found. However, the son was detained and is facing charges of ‘disturbing authorities’ after taking KD 150 from the house and wandering around several mosques during his absence. The sources noted that the boy may be deported.

Heart hypertrophy

A citizen was rushed to Mubarak Hospital and admitted inside the intensive care unit (ICU) after having a medication that is supposed to be used for fat burning and slimming, said security sources, noting that the medicine lead to heart hypertrophy (enlargement of the cardiac muscle). A case was filed and further investigation is in progress. Separately, a citizen was arrested in Hawally for assaulting a pharmacist who refused to sell him some drugs without a prescription, said security sources. – Translated from the Arabic press