Bootleggers held with 171 alcohol cartons

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security media department announced that drugs control detectives arrested three Asians with 171 cartons of various brands of alcohol. Case details indicate that DCGD’s enforcement department was tipped off about an expat trafficking in alcohol. An undercover agent was assigned to purchase 171 cartons from the suspect, who was arrested red-handed along with two other accomplices. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun