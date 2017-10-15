Boot camp ready to accept conscription new recruits

5,609 recruits registered as of Saturday – Cases filed against 800 citizens who are yet to register



KUWAIT: After the approval of the conscription law earlier this year, a boot camp is ready to accept new recruits. Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khaled visited the Kuwait National Service Authority on Thursday. The visit included a briefing about the stages of conscription, which includes registration and medical checkups, followed by theoretical and practical studies.

Many Kuwaiti citizens who are included in the new law haven’t registered yet, so the ministry is reminding them to do so to avoid sanctions. Head of the Kuwait National Service Authority (KNSA) Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Amiri explained the procedures of registration and medical checkups, in addition to exemptions given to students.

Teachers and trainers are ready to accept the new recruits. “The first batch of recruits will start their conscription program on January 6, 2018. We have started all the administrative preparations to welcome them. We will be informing those on whom the conception law applies from the beginning of next week to attend medical checkups. The results will show the number of recruits who will attend the program and those who will be excluded according to the decision of the military medical committee. Some will serve in the administrative department, while the others will serve in the field,” noted Amiri during a press conference held yesterday at the Officers Club.

Recruits

According to statistics, the number of the recruits till Saturday was 5,609. “Official notes will be sent to all of them, whether they have already registered or not – 2,514 of them have already registered and their files are complete, while around 800 citizens haven’t registered at all. We have filed cases against most of them, and they were transferred to the investigation department of the ministry of interior,” he added.

KNSA is cooperating with the education ministry, Kuwait University and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, as these are the institutions that will accept the recruits as part of the conscription process. “The recruits will serve for one year, including a four-month course that will consist of two parts – 40 percent military and 60 percent theoretical in medical aid, firefighting and other useful fields. After graduating, they will be distributed into either the North Camp or the South Camp, where they will serve for eight months,” he explained.

“After they finish this year of conscription, they will be called up to 10 times for a period of one month during various periods. These calls up will be made depending on their circumstances, but they should all be served before he reaches the age of 46. I would also like to thank the parents of the students abroad who cooperated with us, especially since they served under conscription in the past. We set a period of two months for medical checkups as we know that some tests take a longer time such as those for AIDS,” concluded Amiri.

60 days

KNSA consultant retired colonel Dr Falah Al-Anezi said every citizen who reaches 18 years of age will have 60 days to register, and if he doesn’t, he will be prosecuted. “On the other hand, the law took into consideration health, social, educational and humanitarian conditions. So the law gave priority for their education, and delay permissions were given and not exemptions,” he pointed out.

Exemptions are given for some cases. “Exemptions are given to those who join military service in the army, police, national guard or the fire department under the condition that they complete five years of service in these departments. Other cases of delay or exemption are decided by the medical committee. In some cases, disabled people may not join field training, but can perform administrative, craft or technical training,” stressed Anezi.

“Other exemptions include citizens who are the only children of their parents, prisoners of war and the breadwinner of the children of a soldier in case of his death or disability, or if he is missing. Other cases are merely delayed, but for a certain period only, up to 34 years of age, which is enough to end his studies. Also, a husband accompanying his wife for study abroad or accompanying a close relative for medical treatment abroad can delay his conscription for this period only,” he explained.

“All those on whom the law applies should register to avoid being prosecuted. Not being conscripted is a misdemeanor, but in case of emergency or war, it is considered a crime punishable by five years and a fine up to KD 10,000. Also, the dodger will be banned from employment and political rights of being elected. Anyone who is late for registration will serve an additional month for every month of delay, and the sanctions may reach two years. We filed a case against those who haven’t registered and they will have travel ban imposed on them and an order to be arrested,” concluded Anezi.

By Nawara Fattahova